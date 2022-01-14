Time to pull the plug on gender prejudice in business growth in Guyana

Aspiring Guyanese businesswomen seeking to enter into the world of entrepreneurship, particularly those at the lowest end of the spectrum, are not alone in the barriers and prejudices that they face in a global business environment in which there still exists an overwhelming perception of women as being deficient in their ability to match their male counterparts in pursuit of business success.

Back in July 2020 an article headlined Spotlight on Women Entrepreneurs in the Caribbean (GBTI, July 3, 2020) sought to address a range of issues that had to do with some of the constraints which women in the Caribbean, including Guyana, face in pursuit of success in business. The article which dealt in large measure with what it said were “the unique challenges” women face in seeking to realize business growth zeroed in, particularly, on barriers to accessing business financing.