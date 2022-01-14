The leaders we deserve – ever available?

Would one of my late editors describe this lead issue – or my rendition of it – as a meandering “waffle”? Perhaps. But still I invite you-all to come ponder, cogitate, explore with me.

Just who and what is a leader? Why do we need them? Basic dictionary definitions of “leader” and “leadership” will speak of one who “leads”; as example, guide, mentor, director, head; is at the front or beginning; the principal or first with a group, whether participants or “followers”. The definitions are as varied, it is easily noted, as the actual meanings and roles and responsibilities.