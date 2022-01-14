At centre of probe, Fire Chief proceeding on pre-retirement leave

Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo, who is at the centre of an investigation into a number of financial malpractices at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) headquarters will be proceeding on pre-retirement leave.

This was confirmed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn who told Stabroek News that Edoo received a letter yesterday with the instruction.

“Mr Edoo is proceeding on his pre-retirement leave that’s what I know. I think in a day or two or something. He would have gotten some letter today,” Benn said.