‘Bolo’ found dead in Sandy Babb St yard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, whose body was found lying motionless in a Sandy Babb, Kitty, Georgetown yard on Wednesday morning.

The dead man has been identified only as ‘Bolo’.

According to the police, the discovery was made around 8.30 am by a 67-year-old businessman.

The police said that the businessman said that he ventured downstairs into his yard on Wednesday morning and saw ‘Bolo’ lying on his back motionless.

At the time, there were injuries to his head and left hand.

The police were immediately summoned and the body was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where ‘Bolo’ was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted soon.