Cop charged with Killing E’quibo businessman Orin Boston

The police constable who allegedly shot and killed Essequibo businessman Orin Boston months at his home last year was today charged with manslaughter and granted $1 million bail.

Sherwin Peters, 32 of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam via Zoom at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 5.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The matter was adjourned until February 1st.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised the police to charge the rank with manslaughter based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The police had forwarded the file earlier this month to the DPP Chambers for legal advice and it was returned on Thursday.

Boston, 29, of Hoppie Street, Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast was shot and killed on September 15, last year during what was said to be an anti-crime operation by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad.

In a statement, the police had said that ranks from the SWAT unit were conducting the operation at around 4.40 am during which they went to the home of Boston to undertake a search.

During the search, the police said, there was a “confrontation” between Boston and the police, resulting in him being shot—an account refuted by his wife.

Boston was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy later revealed that Boston died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries to the chest.

Boston’s family through their attorney, Nigel Hughes had indicated their intention to file private criminal proceedings in the matter.

However, just recently, Hughes told Stabroek News that the police were refusing to release the name of the shooter to the family so that a private criminal charge could be laid.