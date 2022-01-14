Glenn Lall goes to court over oil deal with Exxon subsidiary -cites tax laws

Kaieteur News Publisher Glenn Lall has filed an action against government, challenging its petroleum agreement with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC NEXEN Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited, which he says contains a number of illegalities.

His complaints are primarily with Article 15 of the June 27th, 2016 agreement which he says among other things, grants exemptions to persons other than licensees in violation of Sections 10 and 51 of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act.

This, he argues, is unlawful, null, void and of no legal effect; and is seeking related declarations.