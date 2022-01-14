Ministry reports 1186 new COVID cases

Close to 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were yesterday reported and active cases have surpassed 8,500.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which showed that some 1,186 new cases were reported. These new cases came after some 3,186 more tests were done.

According to the dashboard there are some 8,547 active cases, 13 of whom are in the COVID-19 ICU. The Health Minister stated that the majority of active cases are in Region Four which has 5,378 cases followed by Region Three with 1,004, Region Six with 639 and Region Ten with 539.

The death toll remains at 1075.