Oil platform contractor launches mangroves programme on East Coast

Oil platform contractor, SBM Offshore and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) on Tuesday officially launched the Annandale/Friendship Mangrove Restoration Project.
A release from the company yesterday said that the project launch and stakeholders’ engagement was hosted at Tipperary Hall, Buxton, East Coast Demerara. This followed the unveiling of the project’s billboard at Annandale.
The project entails the construction of a 400-metre geotextile tube groyne field, and the propagation and planting of 20,000 mangrove seedlings. It will offer coastal protection from the sea and also see community participation. The project will also be internationally certified, the release said.