Police hunting man over rape

The police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly raped a teenager in September last year.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said that matter was reported to police in Region 4 on Christmas Day, 2021.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 17, 2021.

According to the police, the victim claimed that the suspect took her into a house where he allegedly committed the act after which he continued to contact her, inviting her out.

As a result, the victim confided in her mother about what transpired and she was taken to the police station.