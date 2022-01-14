Woman gives birth in taxi outside GPHC

A young mother who was denied access to deliver her baby at a private hospital yesterday gave birth in a taxi outside the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Accident and Emergency Unit.
Kherysha Pompey, called ‘Rita’, 21, of Lot 57, Craig Street, Cam-pellville, Georgetown, gave birth to her daughter, Kssaiya Pompey, at 10:57, in a hired car in the compound of the hospital, the GPHC’s Public Relations Officer, Jai Lall said. He told this newspaper that the delivery was done with the aid of a hospital attendant and a team of five doctors who managed to successfully deliver the child weighing three kilogrammes, 200 grammes.