The West Indies Under-19 team is set to open its 2022 World Cup campaign against Australia today at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

Both sides have not had the best of starts in their warm-up matches after big losses to one of the tournament favourites, India Under-19. The hosts have also lost to South Africa Under-19.

Despite the losses, skipper, Ackeem Auguste is still confident in his team and is eager to make West Indies proud by adding another under-19 title to their trophies.