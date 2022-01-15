GPL shuts down Garden of Eden plant over fears of major explosion -outages planned as national grid loses 46.5MW

Fearing a massive explosion after the detection of fuel in the exhaust of a generator, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) yesterday shut down its Garden of Eden power plant.

With the shutdown resulting in the loss of 46.5MWs, load shedding was underway last night with disruption in the power supplied to residents on the East Bank of Demerara, the West Coast of Demerara and the East Bank of Essequibo.

GPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bharat Dindyal yesterday stressed that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.”