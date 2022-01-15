High Court overturns magistrate’s granting of bail to Brazilians charged over 1100+lbs of cocaine

A High Court judge on Friday overturned a magistrate’s decision to grant bail to two Brazilian men who were charged with drug trafficking after over 1100 pounds of cocaine were found when their plane crash-landed at Orealla in May last year.

The Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday called Justice Sandil Kissoon’s ruling “historic,” while noting that he found no basis in the circumstances to justify Magistrate Alex Moore’s decision, which was described as perverse.

As a result, the Attorney General’s Chambers said that after considering detailed submissions from both the Attorney General and attorneys for the accused men, Salem Nobrega De Alencar and Andre Luiz Pereira, the Court granted orders quashing the decision granted bail to the men on charges of possession of 1178.95 pounds of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and arriving in Guyana by air and not at a port of entry.