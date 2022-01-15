Teixeira says consultations to continue on proposed election law changes

Consultations on reforms to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) will continue as changes are still being drafted to the National Registration Act, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

More than two months after it released the proposed amendments to RoPA, the government is still awaiting recommendations from the major political parties as well as the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM). During a telephone interview yesterday, Teixeira told Stabroek News that her ministry only received submissions from A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and a number of local non-governmental organisations.

“Officially or in writing, I have not received anything from the political parties or GECOM except for ANUG and theirs was published in the press at the same time that I received them. Also, the Electoral Reform Group (ERG) we received from as well. But the process is still ongoing,” she said.