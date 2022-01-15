A positive start, but can the 2-day citywide clean-up be sustained?

Dear Editor,
A joint exercise to carry out a massive clean-up of the city seems like a very positive start to this New Year. However, can or will a two-day exercise include every ward of the city in a truly “massive” clean-up? Will this result in the drains and trenches being clear and free-flowing, the parapets and alleyways clear of weeds and overgrown bushes and rubbish? Will this merely be a Public Relations exercise, with lots of photo-ops and glowing accolades, or will this be the beginning of a well-planned, and sustained maintenance programme, that will return our city to its long-lost state of cleanliness and beauty, so that it can reclaim the name that it so proudly held – ‘Georgetown, the Garden City’?
Sincerely,
Joan Collins