Auguste hits 57 but WI U19s suffer six-wicket loss

Despite a valiant half-century from West Indies Under-19 captain, Ackeem Auguste, his side suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia Under-19s in their opening match of the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup yesterday.

Playing at the pristine National Stadium, Providence in sunny conditions with high winds, the hosts West Indies U19s, won the toss and opted to bat first.

They were duly bowled out for 169 in 40.1 overs. In reply, Australia cruised to 170 for four with 31 balls to spare.