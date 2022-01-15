On My Plate – Baigan, Aloo and Smoked Herring

On My Plate (OMP) is a series in which I share with you what I’m eating. I like simple everyday food. OMP features things put together because I need to clean out the fridge or pantry; things made in a hurry, making do with what is there; and things I have seen, heard, or read about and decided to give a try (that are not complicated). It is also about what I am having when I don’t feel like cooking.

On My Plate today is a fry up of fire-roasted baigan (eggplant), aloo (potatoes) and smoked herring. Here is how this finger-licking, lip-smacking mishmash came about.