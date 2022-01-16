Almost $24M from Region 8 School feeding programme unaccounted for – Auditor General’s report

The Auditor General has found that almost $24 million has been unaccounted for as part of the dietary programme in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The findings were contained in Auditor General Deodat Sharma’s report for the fiscal year ending 2020.

According to the AG’s report, $241.696 million was expended in the region under the dietary allocation inclusive of $225.696 million under Programme 3 – Education Delivery. The amount encompassed 10 transactions at Mahdia totalling $66.275 million, 11 at Paramakatoi amounting to $81.3 million and 6 at Kato pegged at $78.121 million.