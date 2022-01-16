Cops, surveillance cameras to be used to crack down on littering in city – Ali

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced plans to have police and surveillance cameras deployed at specific locations around the country’s capital city in order to curb littering.

Ali made the announcement at the start of a massive two-day clean-up exercise in several communities across Georgetown.

“We are going to put police presence at these sites where people continuously dump their garbage and [those] who do this are worse than the garbage itself because they have no regard for the environment. They have no regard for….each one of us who lives in this country because it becomes a public health issue and it’s time we start calling people out,” Ali said.