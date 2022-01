Amesha La Rose, a fifth form student of St Ignatius Secondary, Region Nine, is happy to be back in the classroom despite the current anxiety about rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Although La Rose acknowledges that there are dangers with the number of COVID-19 cases rising, suspected to be driven by the presence of the Omicron variant of the virus, she said that the students have already had to skip a year of learning and without returning to the classrooms they might never catch up.