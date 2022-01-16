Norton tightlipped on talks with Harmon on Opposition Leader’s post

A week after People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) leader Aubrey Norton made it known that his party believes he should be the Leader of the Opposition, he on Friday skirted questions on the ongoing discussions with the current office holder, Joseph Harmon.

At his weekly press conference on Friday, Norton said that while the talks are going “very well” both Harmon and he have taken a position not to reveal the details until they have concluded the discussions. The initial discussion took place on Monday and it is unclear as to when the next meeting would occur but according to Norton that would be “extremely early.”