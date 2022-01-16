ICC U19 World Cup…. Dhull, spinners lead India U19s to win over SA U19s

India Under-19s skipper, Yash Dhull churned out a brilliant half-century followed by an exuberant performance by the spinners to hand their side a 45-run win over South Africa Under-19s in match four of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Under-19 World Cup yesterday.

Playing at the impeccable National Stadium, Providence, South Africa won the toss and inserted India U19s who were bowled out for 232 in 46.5 overs. In reply, SA U19s were restricted to 187 in 45.4 overs.

Dhull came to the crease in the sixth over with openers, Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi already back in the dugout and finessed 11 boundaries through the outfield during his 100-ball stay. The handful of spectators were overjoyed to see the right-hander close in on a century but he was run out for 82 following a miscommunication at the crease.

Dhull added 60 runs for the third wicket with Shaik Rasheed who was dropped at slip when on 17 before eventually being dismissed for 31 from 54 balls.

The India youth captain then shared a 44-run fourth wicket partnership with Nishant Sindhu (27). Kaushal Tambe (35) and Raj Bawa (13) also chipped in with useful cameos.

Seamer Matthew Boast rocked the Indian line up to end with 3-40. He got support from his new ball partner, Mnyanda (2-29) and Dewald Brevis (2-43).

‘Baby AB’ Brevis returned with bat in hand and looked to lead his side to a comfortable chase, hitting 65 from 99 balls which was decorated by six fours and two sixes before Dhull took a stunning catch at mid-off to dismiss him.

Vicky Ostwal made light work of SA U19s to capture 5-28 while Bawa bagged 4-47. SA U19s captain, George Van Heerden made 36.

Valentine Kitime who made 25 and Liam Alder (17 not out) were the only others to reach double figures.

Meanwhile over at the Everest Cricket Club, Ireland U19s defeated Uganda U19s by 39 runs. Ireland U19 posted 236 for nine from their allotted overs on the back of Joshua Cox who finished unbeaten on 111 from 113 balls. His innings featured eight fours and a six and he got support from Philippus le Roux (32) and David Vincent (24). Jima Miyaji, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma and Matthew Musinguzi all picked up two wickets.

In the chase, Uganda U19s were bowled out for 197 in 48.1 overs despite Murungi top scoring with 63 from 82 balls.

Matthew Humphreys was the pick of the bowlers with 4-25 while Muzamil Sherzad and Nathan McGuire bagged two wickets each.

Also, United Arab Emirates handed Canada a 49-run loss after defending 284 for seven and Papua New Guinea were beaten by 228 runs at the hands of Zimbabwe who posted 321 for nine and bowled out them for 93.