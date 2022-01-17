Balram Singh Rai passes away

Self-exiled Guyanese politician Balram Singh Rai, who was one the last major surviving figures of the pre-independence period and later famously clashed with the Jagans, passed away in the United Kingdom last week at the age of 100.

His official biographer, Baytoram Ramharack in a letter in today’s edition lamented his passing and related some of the history of the enigmatic figure.

“Rai rose to political prominence in 1957 after winning a seat to the colonial legislature as a PPP candidate by defeating Sydney King (Eusi Kwayana) in a close election for the Central Demerara constituency. He served as Minister of Education (1959-61) and later, as Minister of Home Affairs (1961-62). As a PPP minister, he respected cultural diversity, advocated for the liberalization of local government and promoted ‘balance’ in the police force through targeted Indian recruitment.