Goolsarran criticises NRF Act

Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has added his voice to the barrage of criticism that has greeted the Natural Resource Fund Act which was rushed through the National Assembly on December 29 by the government without any prior consultation.

In today’s Stabroek News, in his Accountability Column (see page 8) which has been evaluating the legislation against the Santiago Principles, Goolsarran took particular aim at the oversight mechanisms for the Act and its proposed Board of Directors.

He noted that the Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the management of the Fund and comprises not less than three and not more than five persons appointed by the President who also appoints the chairperson. One representative each will be drawn from the National Assembly and the private sector.