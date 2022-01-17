‘Sir Chandra’ has passed away

Well-known educator Arthur Chandra passed away on Friday at the age of 61.

Chandra popularly known as “Sir Chandra” was ill for some time and died at a medical institution where he was receiving treatment.

As news of his death reached social media many recounted the impact he had on their lives and the lessons they learnt from his teachings.

Chandra was the principal of his private school, the ABC Academy. It closed its doors in 2016. The decision to close the school was influenced by Chandra’s deteriorating health and inability to find a substitute to fill his position.

The school operated on High Street and provided primary school education.