Wärtsilä engineers evaluating Garden of Eden sets

Wärtsilä engineers arrived here on Saturday and have begun diagnostic testing on malfunctioning generator sets at GPL’s Garden of Eden plant and load shedding will continue until the problem is resolved, Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday said.

“The engineers are in country and inspections and diagnostics have started,” Phillips who holds responsibility for the energy sector yesterday told Stabroek News when asked for an update.

“ Wärtsilä is looking at the gen-sets. They are responsible for all the maintenance etcetera…,” he added.