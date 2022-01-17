Yesu Persaud passes away

Pioneering businessman Yesu Persaud has passed away, according to President Irfaan Ali.

On his Facebook page this morning, Ali said: “Guyana has lost an outstanding soul in Dr. Yesu Persaud, a true son of the soil. It is with great sadness I learnt, moments ago, about his passing. To his family, friends, management and staff of DDL and Demerara Bank, and the wider Private sector , I join with you in prayers at this time. May his soul find eternal peace”.

Yesterday, sources close to Persaud’s family had reported that he was unresponsive to treatment and had been discharged from the hospital where he had been under care.

Persaud, who was in his 90s, would be considered as the leading businessman of his era. He was associated for decades with Demerara Distillers Limited and its predecessor.

He was also the founder of Guyana’s first indigenous bank, Demerara Bank Limited where he retained a major role up to his passing.

Persaud was also the brains behind the Institute of Private Enterprise Development which has provided loans to thousands of small entrepreneurs over the years.

He was also well-known for his philanthropic work and played a key role in the activities of the Indian Commemoration Trust.

Persaud was also an ardent advocate for free and fair elections in the 90s and this saw his removal from the then Seals and Packaging Industries Limited during the Hoyte administration.

In October last year, the $245m Dr Yesu Persaud Clinical Education Centre was inaugurated at the Georgetown Public Hospital.



A statement from the Office of the President said that the Centre was a public-private partnership that saw the contribution of $30m from the government and $215m from the Dr Yesu Persaud Foundation.