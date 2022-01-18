Arbitration bill now likely by August – AG

Almost a year since he announced that an arbitration bill would have been tabled in the National Assembly before the end of 2021, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC acknowledges that this has not materialized, and now says that this should be done by August of this year.

On Tuesday on his weekly Facebook programme ‘Issues in the News,’ Nandlall said arbitration is very important for the resolution of commercial disputes in Guyana and that he will be “vigorously pursuing” the enactment of a modern arbitration bill.

To this end the AG said that a draft of the 2022 CARICOM model has already been prepared, which he highlighted as being the most modern arbitration bill in the hemisphere endorsed by CARICOM.