Fire razes Laparkan bonds, destroys millions in cargo -GFS says no prevention measures were in place

Millions of dollars in cargo went up in flames late Sunday night as a fire of unknown origin ravaged two Laparkan Shipping storage bonds in the Guyana National Industrial Company compound on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

As of yesterday afternoon, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was still investigating to determine the cause of the fire. According to GFS, the bonds had no means of fire prevention. “There were no smoke detectors, fire extinguishers or fire hoses installed in the building,” the GFS said.

The fire started at approximately 11.30 pm and was first observed by a security guard, who was making routine checks.