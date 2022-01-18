He reached for the stars: Glimpses of the life of Yesu Persaud

A celebration of Yesu Persaud’s 90th birthday in 2018 gave intimate glimpses of the early motivations behind his success and the humility and tenacity that always remained with him.

The University of Guyana’s Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE) event: ‘Dr Yesu Persaud; A Life of Audacious Authenticity in Business, Entrepreneurship and Civic Life’ at the Pegasus Hotel was held to mark Persaud’s 90th birthday and the start of a series of heritage lectures by PACE.

One of those persons who spoke was retired Major-General Joe Singh who read excerpts from Persaud’s autobiography, Reaching for the Stars – Volume 1, and Volume 2, to describe his transition from childhood to youth and adulthood.