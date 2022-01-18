Indian High Commission expresses grief over passing of Yesu Persaud

The High Commission of India in Georgetown has expressed grief on the passing yesterday of Dr. Yesu Persaud who it described as an illustrious son and an outstanding businessman of Guyana.

The High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K.J. Srinivasa said in a release yesterday about Dr Persaud: “His life is the best example and a model to follow, how a person from humble beginnings could make (a) phenomenal rise and become Guyana’s leading businessman and a highly respected individual, solely through his hard work. A true testimony of the heights to which determination can propel humans, the Dr Yesu Persaud story is nothing short of impressive with him being honoured for his outstanding contributions, business and philanthropy, in Guyana and abroad”.