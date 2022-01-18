MP Duncan charged with calling GECOM IT manager derogatory names

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Sherod Duncan was charged yesterday over derogatory names he called the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Information Technology Manager during his social media talk show last week.

Duncan, 42, appear-ed at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court, where he denied the charge and was granted his release on $200,000 bail.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman read the charge, which alleges that on January 11, 2022, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, Duncan used a computer system to publish electronic data about Aneal Giddings with the intent to humiliate and embarrass and to cause emotional distress.