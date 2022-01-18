Barbadians told to expect some elections delays

(Barbados Nation) The 2022 General Election will be the country’s first in a COVID-19 environment and the chairman of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has cautioned there will be delays that could lead to a late announcement of results tomorrow night.

Leslie Haynes QC said Barbadians should expect some delays due to enforcement of the protocols for individual voters, but noted the eventual voter turn-out will determine how late into the night it will take before all results are returned.

“We hope to avoid the bunching-up of voters on Election Day. Where possible, space will be made more available. Where we once used one classroom we are using two classrooms.

“We have spent a lot of time training our staff and we are hoping the delays will not be long, but we do assume it will be longer than usual,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Haynes said that due to the application of the COVID-19 protocols, everything will change when compared to previous elections in Barbados. More than 3 700 staff from the EBC will be on duty.