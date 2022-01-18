Dr. Yesu Persaud will be remembered for his good deeds

Dear Editor,

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Yesu Persaud, a quintessential business magnate, who is most recognized beyond the shores of Guyana. His was an active life that was full and well lived. Mr. Persaud possessed many attributes apart from business. I was lucky to serve as a director of both Demerara Distillery Ltd and the Institute of Private Sector Development board under his chairmanship. He had the ability to conduct short and successful meetings. He singlehandedly devoted much of his time and efforts to develop the Indian Monument site in Camp Street, in recognition of the role of Indentured Labourers in Guyana. Mr. Persaud had many achievements, but the one he was most proud of, was the setting up of the first indigenous commercial bank, the Demerara Bank. I attended a few funeral services that Mr. Persaud offered his tribute to the passing, he always repeated that when you die you take nothing material with you but your karma. He will be remembered for his good deeds and will look down with pride from the sky on his achievements.

Sincerely,

Rajendra Rampersaud