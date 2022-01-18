Prosecution actually affords these toxic persons many hours of dubious fame!

Dear Editor,

The current cyber-crime charge against an opposition young Turk has evoked some ambivalence, mixed responses from me.

On the one hand, law-enforcement authorities do have a responsibility to prosecute violations of the society’s civil and moral standards of behaviour although how they approach such exercises will attract both applause and rejection.

Political opposition activists will swiftly raise freedom-of-speech issues. And I’ve also read two knowledgeable legally qualified fellows debating just how far language may be used without offence or personal injury to persons being vilified and described most derogatorily. Our poor courts-of-law!

On the other hand I myself am quite upset over the fact that prosecution can promote the personalities of gutter-like, toxic persons who are really ambitious, attention-seeking political pretenders. Charges and prosecutions actually afford them many hours of dubious fame! Is it worth it? Poor us.

Yours faithfully,

Allan Arthur Fenty