AG, Jagdeo granted leave to appeal to CCJ over ruling in election petition case

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC have been granted leave to appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the Guyana Court of Appeal’s ruling that it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the dismissal of the Opposition APNU+AFC’s election petition which challenged the results of the March 2nd 2020 general elections.

Leave was granted to the intended appellants yesterday by the local appellate court which has also stayed its ruling, pending the full hearing and determination of Jagdeo’s and Nandlall’s appeal before the CCJ.

At a hearing yesterday morning of the motions seeking leave, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes argued on behalf of the VP that in accordance with Section 6 of the CCJ Act they were entitled “as of right,” to mount an appeal.