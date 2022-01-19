Dartmouth residents in fiery protest for murder charge over Boston killing

Residents of Dartmouth on the Essequibo Coast yesterday protested and lit fires on the main road as they contended that the policeman implicated in the killing of shop owner, Orin Boston should have been charged with murder and not manslaughter.

On Friday, Sherwin Peters, a member of the police SWAT team was charged with manslaughter over the shooting of Boston in his bed on the morning of September 15th last year. Peters is alleged to have been the one who fired at the unarmed Boston. Peters appeared before a magistrate in Georgetown and was placed on $1m bail. Villagers had already been incensed over the length of time it had taken for a charge to be brought.

Early yesterday morning, they called for justice for Boston and burnt tyres, cardboard and tree branches.