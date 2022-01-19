EPA mum on next step for Yellowtail approval process

The process for the submission of comments and objections concerning the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Development Project concluded over one month ago but the EPA remains silent as to what the next step will be.

The Yellowtail project is ExxonMobil and partners’, fourth development in the Stabroek Block and is considered the largest undertaking since Guyana became an oil-producing nation. As part of the Yellowtail Project, ExxonMobil plans to drill between 40 and 67 wells for the 20-year duration of the investment. Over 250,000 barrels of oil per day will be targeted once production commences. Based on the schedule, once approval is granted, engineering commences in 2022 and production in the latter part of 2025.