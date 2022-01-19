PNCR says central executive took decision to withhold support for city cleanup

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) says its Central Executive took a decision to withhold support for the government-led cleanup of the city on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, the PNCR was responding to an editorial in Monday’s edition of Stabroek News which had blasted City Mayor Ubraj Narine for calling at a PNCR press conference for a boycott of the cleanup. The editorial had stated “No matter his concerns, it is ludicrous and politically immature for the Mayor to have sought a boycott of the cleanup rather than to seek some role for the council in the process.”