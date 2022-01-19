Miss World candidate roasted over depiction of Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Miss World representative Jeanine Brandt’s recent statements at the Miss World Pageant in Puerto Rico have come under heavy scrutiny from Trinbagonians over her depiction of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Palmiste beauty from San Fernando, during the Beauty with A Purpose segment on Monday, said that there were thousands of children in Trinidad and Tobago living in abject poverty with no access to running water, electricity, and unable to go to school.

She added: They have no access to healthcare, and they don’t even know where their next meal is coming from.

The video clip of Brandt making the statements began circulating on social media yesterday, stirring a lot of emotions among citizens, who either agreed with Brandt’s depiction of Trinidad and Tobago or were angered by her statements – calling it lies.

In the two-minute and 19-second video clip, Brandt said: I formed the Brandt Beauty Foundation to break the cycle of poverty among these families, and these little girls to give them opportunities to realise their dreams. There are so many issues we are facing right now. I decided to embark on several projects throughout my country because there is no one solution to these problems. I conducted several empowerment sessions with girls to teach them vocational skills. I built a home for a family of seven to create a safe environment for them to live in. I distributed thousands of sanitary napkins to women and girls throughout my country. Yes, we were giving out food hampers, but no one was thinking about feminine hygiene. I was able to establish a hydroponic system to create food sustainability and an income for 100 families. I was able to provide a solar panel to a family who was in desperate need of electricity.

Brandt released a statement to the Express on Tuesday to address the issue.

She said, “My intention was never to portray our twin island nation in a negative light or to bring ill repute to the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Franchise.”

“On Monday 17th January 2022, a video clip of my presentation for the Beauty With A Purpose Head-to-Head Challenge from the Miss World 2021 pageant was circulated on social media platforms. I was asked to present in under two minutes my beauty with a purpose project to a panel of judges. As the Miss World Representative for Trinidad and Tobago, I appreciate the significance of my role. I can and have attested to all the beauty our nation has to offer; however, in this instant I was asked to present on a societal issue I was passionate and purposed about. Over the past two years I have worked assiduously through my NGO The Brandt Beauty Foundation to aid and support underprivileged communities,” she said.

Brandt is one of 98 contestants from around the world who is vying for a shot at the coveted title.

The beauty queen was in the headlines just last month after she was one of several delegates who tested positive for Covid-19, a day before the initial December 16 finals. The pageant was shifted to a new date, March 16, 2022, for the grand finale.