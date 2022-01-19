Six-member MMA team departs for Abu Dhabi tomorrow

A Guyana Mixed Martial Arts team will depart local shores tomorrow to participate at the prestigious International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from January 24th-29th. The six-member team which will represent the Golden Arrowhead, comprises Corwin D’Anjou, Webster McRae, Ijaz Cave, Akeem Fraser, Christopher James and John Campayne.
D’Anjou will compete in the Men’s Welterweight Division (77.1kg), while McRae, Cave, Fraser, James, and Campayne will participate in the Middleweight (83.9kg), Light Heavyweight (93kg), Light Heavyweight (93kg), Heavyweight (120.2kg) and Super Heavyweight (300kg) Divisions respectively.