Ali congratulates Mottley on re-election

President Irfaan Ali today congratulated Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her victory at that island’s general elections yesterday.

Ali’s message follows:

Dear Colleague,

On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your election to serve a second term as Prime Minister of Barbados. We also congratulate the Barbadian people for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy.

Your re-election provides us with the opportunity to concretise the plans and programmes that we have discussed to build on the cooperation between Guyana and Barbados. I look forward as well, to our continued collaboration at the regional level, as we endeavour to advance our integration process and to secure the benefits that our peoples deserve.

Please accept, Dear Colleague, my best wishes for success in your new tenure and the renewed assurances of my high esteem.

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana