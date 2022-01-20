Ali to ink energy corridor MoU with Brazil, Suriname

In a plan he signalled since last August, President Irfaan Ali will today be inking a Memorandum of Understanding with Suriname and Brazil to develop a regional energy corridor using natural gas reserves, an official of the Guyana Government yesterday said.

“It is no secret that the Government of Guyana had plans to develop a regional energy corridor in a tripartite agreement with Suriname and Brazil… the Arco Norte project will especially meet the energy needs of the three countries,” a top government official told the Stabroek News, while confirming that the three leaders will today sign a formal agreement.

President Ali is scheduled to leave Georgetown for Paramaribo this morning to meet with the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, on a “working” visit, his office disclosed yesterday.