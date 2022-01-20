Authorities to unveil new drug in fight against COVID – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday announced that late last year Guyana had introduced a new drug for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and hopes to have another drug here soon to aid in the treatment of persons with mild to moderate COVID-19.

This disclosure was made during the minister’s daily COVID-19 update where he stated that the authorities have used a number of medications to treat patients who have severe COVID. He noted that they started using Remdesivir sometime last year and have seen good results.