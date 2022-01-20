Child, 9, among three more COVID fatalities

The Ministry of Health today said that as of January 19th, 2022, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,111.

The latest fatalities include a boy, 9, of Region Six. Deaths of infants and children in recent days have raised growing concerns.

A man, 60, from Region Three also passed away. His vaccination status is unknown. An unvaccinated woman, 75, from Region Nine also succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the ministry disclosed that 816 new cases of the virus have been reported. Sixteen persons are in the ICU.