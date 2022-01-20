Largest ever batch (843) graduates from CPCE

The largest ever batch of teachers – 843 – yesterday graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

According to a release from the Ministry of Education, this was announced by the Principal of the CPCE, Dr. Viola Rowe while presenting the Principal’s Report at the 87th Graduation Exercises of the College.

The release said that the Graduation Exercise was held in a hybrid format, with participants and graduates using Zoom and those receiving special awards attending the ceremony in person.