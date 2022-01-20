Nineteen foreigners held over 36 lbs ganja on ship

Nineteen foreigners were arrested yesterday following the discovery of 36 pounds of cannabis on a vessel at the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) wharf at Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The cannabis which carries a street value of $14M was unearthed during an operation by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

In a press statement yesterday, CANU said the officers attached to the Special Operations section conducted a search on the vessel during which several parcels suspected to be cannabis were discovered.