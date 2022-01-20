PNCR felicitates Mottley

The Central Executive Committee, members and the Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) today extended congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the members, supporters of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and the people of Barbados on her victory at the General Elections in Barbados on the 19th January 2022.

“The mandate you have received from the people of Barbados is a clear indication that you are in touch with the people and your policies have redounded to the benefit of the people.

“The PNCR has long enjoyed a productive association with the BLP and we are therefore confident that this relationship will be strengthened as we both work for the betterment of our peoples and the improvement of the Caribbean Community. Please be reassured of our highest consideration”, a statement from the party said.