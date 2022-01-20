Trinidad Carnival on – Minister

(Trinidad Express) Carnival 2022 is happening.

Even if it is just a “taste” that will allow only certain events, and no fetes.

Revellers, culture enthusiasts and tourists alike will also have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as only those who are fully vaccinated will get what the Government is calling a “Taste of Carnival” this year.

Following a Carnival working group meeting yesterday hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and including members of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders, it was determined that Carnival events will be on a limited basis and fall within the current “safe zone” and public health regu­lations.

A calendar of events is being drafted.

In a statement from the ministry, titled “A Taste of Carnival proposed for 2022”, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said: “Today, January 19, another Carnival working group meeting was convened to determine the specific events that will be held and a calendar of events is being developed that would not run afoul of the current public health ­regulations.

“Another focus of the meeting was to gauge the ­level of financial assistance that the NCC and other ­stakeholders would require to support the planned events, since the usual level of appropriation was not made in the Appropriation Act 2022.

“While we understand that the wait on a firm position for hosting the festival has caused some anxiety among stakeholders, there had to be careful and measured consideration given to vaccination rates, health sector capacity and current rates of infection and mortality.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is optimistic about the cautious re-opening of the entertainment and events sector, but is also deeply concerned with the deadly effects of the Covid-19 Virus,” he added.

Events, but no parties

Carnival events will be limited to 50-per cent capacity, with controlled entry and exit points and sanitisation upon entry, in accordance with the public health ­regulations, the ministry stated.

Events will take the form of concert-type shows such as soca and calypso concerts; calypso tents; soca, calypso, extempo and chutney competitions; steelband concerts; Carnival King and Queen shows; and Carnival theatre.

Fetes, parties and similar-type events by any other name will not be allowed on account of the nature of those activities and the risk they pose to the increased spread of the Covid-19 virus, the statement said.

Speaking earlier yesterday at the meeting, Mitchell said: “This move represents a first step in restarting the events sector. Given the economic importance of Carnival, we felt it was necessary to consider what was possible and what events can be had safely.

“We look forward to the development of a calendar of events and its subsequent marketing so that we can all have a safe taste of the Carnival that is truly a part of all of us.

“While we remain committed to safely restarting the events and entertainment sector, we must consider the global scenario which is that Trinidad and Tobago, like the rest of the world, is in the midst of a global pandemic which continues to evolve with new variants being detected, causing health organisations worldwide to quickly adapt and change strategies.”

Yesterday’s announcement comes two months after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on November 25 that Carnival will be held this year.

While PCR testing of patrons was considered as a form of risk mitigation, it was not deemed realistic, as the cost per test per patron would be uneconomical, the ministry’s statement noted.

All performance spaces will be made available for booking events at affordable rates, it added.

Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, NCC chief executive officer Colin Lucas said the commission was hopeful to receive positive feedback after it submitted proposals to be considered at the meeting.

Lucas said NCC proposed a three-week Carnival period starting February 4.