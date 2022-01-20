Trinidad: Double murder at Orchid Gardens

(Trinidad Express) Police responded to a double homicide at Pleasantville, near San Fernando on Wednesday night.
Initial reports from police say that two men were liming near Building C at Aerides Drive, Orchid Gardens, when multiple gunshots rang out at about 8 p.m.
One man collapsed and died on the roadway.
Another was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while being treated.
The killings took the murder toll to 34.
